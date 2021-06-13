Hardik Pandya reveals his bowling plans for the upcoming T20 World Cup

One of the major talking points for Team India ahead of the 2021 T20 World Cup is the presence of Hardik Pandya in the side, whether as an all-rounder or as a proper batsman. Ever since his back surgery, Hardik hasn’t bowled quite regularly in international cricket.

Hardik returned to bowling In the limited-overs series against England held in March earlier this year. In the ODI and T20Is, he overall delivered 26 overs across the series. However, in the fourteenth season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the 27-year-old didn’t bowl at all, which raised questions about whether he will come in as an all-rounder in the T20 World Cup or not.

Breaking the silence on the same, Hardik revealed that he is trying hard and working on his fitness as he wants to contribute with the ball in the upcoming global showpiece event.

“For me, I want to make sure, and I will be able to, that I bowl in all the games of the T20 World Cup. I am just trying to be smart and make sure that I don’t miss that. My full focus is on the World Cup,” Hardik told the Times of India.

The Baroda cricketer explained that his bowling completely depends on his fitness as he wants to contribute only when he is fit at 100%.

“Yes, on the bowling front, what matters is how fit I am. Even after my surgery, I didn’t drop my pace. My bowling is related to my fitness. The fitter I get, the better it comes out. Whenever I play, I don’t want to play at 50%. When I play, I will play at 100%,” added the Mumbai Indians star.

Hardik was included in the recently announced India squad for the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka. The ‘Men in Blue’ will be playing three ODIs and as many T20Is starting July 13.