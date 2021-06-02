“He can hit you anywhere”: Hasan Ali reveals the toughest batsman to bowl to in international cricket

Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali has made a strong comeback to the national side after fighting through multiple injuries and form issues. His 43-wicket ‘Player of the Series’ performance in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy inspired him to return to whites.

Hasan did a phenomenal job in the home series against South Africa, picking up 12 wickets, including a 10-wicket haul in the Rawalpindi Test. So far, the right-armer has played 13 Tests, 54 ODIs and 36 T20Is, bagging 57, 83 and 48 scalps, respectively.

Hasan is undoubtedly a key member of the current Pakistan bowling attack across the formats, but who according to the 26-year-old is the most challenging batsman to bowl to? Well, in a candid conversation with Mazher Arshad on the CricWick YouTube channel, Hasan revealed that Indian opener Rohit Sharma is the most toughest batsman he has bowled to in the international arena. He said that if it’s Rohit’s day, then he can hurt any bowler really hard.

“The batsman who I believe can give me tough time is Rohit Sharma, and we saw that in the Asia Cup [2018] and World Cup [2019]. Although, in the Champions Trophy [2017], I didn’t get much of a chance to bowl at him. If it’s Rohit Sharma’s day, he can hurt you really hard, and he troubles me,” said Hasan.

The Central Punjab pacer asserted that the Mumbaikar has lots of potential and can hit anywhere. Hasan reckoned Rohit plays the pick-up shot quite nicely, which isn’t everyone’s cup of tea.

“He has a lot of potential and can hit you anywhere. He plays the ball late and in the line of the delivery, especially his pick-up shots, which is not easy. Not every player can play such shots, but Rohit has that ability,” added Hasan.