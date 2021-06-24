Here is the reason why Ravindra Jadeja was out despite Neil Wagner’s backfoot was outside the return crease

New Zealand trumped India by eight wickets to clinch the World Test Championship (WTC) title on Wednesday at Southampton.

Kane Williamson & Co. turned the tides of a game in their favour which earlier looked to end in a draw after the rain had played a spoilsport on the first and fourth day.

As the contest went into the reserve day, the Kiwis spun a web around the Indian batters to barrage their plans of putting up a respectable total.

One such intricately designed trick was when Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was trying to hold on to the faltering line-up. New Zealand pacer Neil Wagner bowled a slurry of bouncers from round the wicket, making it difficult for Jadeja to duck and leave.

Jadeja then became cautious about not giving a catch to the fielders and losing his wicket. Taking cognizance of the same, Wagner bowled a delivery that angled across Jadeja while the latter, being prepared for a bouncer, edged it to give an easy catch to wicketkeeper BJ Watling.

However, fans were disappointed when the Saurashtra-cricketer was sent back to the pavilion as replays showed that Wagner’s back foot was outside the return crease.

Netizens immediately took to Twitter and started a debate around the rule and wanted it to be deemed an illegitimate ball.

The decision was absolute since Wagner’s foot had landed inside the crease before he dragged it across the line.

The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) Law 21.5.1 states that the point at which the back foot lands will be taken into account for deeming it a no-ball or a fair one.

“21.5.1 the bowler’s back foot must land within and not touching the return crease appertaining to his/her stated mode of delivery,” the Law states.