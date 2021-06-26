Here is why Netizens trolled MS Dhoni for his latest picture

Former India captain MS Dhoni is currently spending time with his family as he is enjoying a well-deserved break after the fourteenth season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was postponed in the first week of May.

Dhoni has recently landed in Shimla after the lockdown restrictions were eased in Himachal Pradesh. The pictures of his new look went viral on the internet where the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper was seen donning Shimla’s traditional cap ‘Kullu topi’.

Meanwhile, the official Twitter handle of CSK shared a picture of Dhoni with a strong message for fans and followers. In the photograph, the Ranch-born superstar can be seen posing in a red t-shirt, standing next to a wooden plank, which reads, “PLANT TREES SAVE FORESTS”.

CSK captioned the photo as, “Planting the right thoughts! Thala #WhistlePodu #Yellove”.

However, the post didn’t go well with some users as they went on to troll Dhoni. The netizens criticized the 39-year-old for posing a picture next to a wooden plank while asking everyone to save forests.

Here is how netizens reacted:

All thay wood is dead trees. https://t.co/ssw7MDggXg — Name cannot be blank (@foolsgreengold) June 25, 2021

MS should be more aware of things when he is off the cricket field.Though, there is nothing wrong in what he did as the mssg is written on a waste wood. But this pic has invited unnecessary criticism. Leo, next time don't write an incomplete caption, not blaming u for anything. https://t.co/0942Ckd335 — MSDIAN (@MsdianTweets) June 25, 2021

"Plant trees, save forests" written on a wood plank outside a wood house!

The quote is written on a wood 🙄 & they say " Plant Trees , Save Forest "🤣 Like a cigarette company built a cancer hospital. https://t.co/jtR1ZygW4x — গোপাল নাথ (@Gopalnath97) June 25, 2021

However, after the social media outrage, the official Instagram handle of the resort in which Dhoni stayed in Shimla, explained that the material used for the wooden plank is thrown by wood mills as waste and is called ‘waste wood’.

“We had some boring slogans, but he’s put his signatures to them. MeenaBagh Ratnari. HP. June 2021 (For our tree-hugging activist friends: the wood here is wood thrown by wood mills as waste and is called ‘waste wood’. It’s usually used for bonfires in Himachal’s winter.),” wrote Meenabaghomes in a post.