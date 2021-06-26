Here is why Netizens trolled MS Dhoni for his latest picture

Posted On / /
Advertisement

  • Fans trolled MS Dhoni for asking them to 'plant trees, save forests' on social media.

  • Dhoni is currently spending time with his family and friends.

Here is why Netizens trolled MS Dhoni for his latest picture
MS Dhoni (Image Source: @ChennaiIPL)
Advertisement

Former India captain MS Dhoni is currently spending time with his family as he is enjoying a well-deserved break after the fourteenth season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was postponed in the first week of May.

Dhoni has recently landed in Shimla after the lockdown restrictions were eased in Himachal Pradesh. The pictures of his new look went viral on the internet where the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper was seen donning Shimla’s traditional cap ‘Kullu topi’.

Meanwhile, the official Twitter handle of CSK shared a picture of Dhoni with a strong message for fans and followers. In the photograph, the Ranch-born superstar can be seen posing in a red t-shirt, standing next to a wooden plank, which reads, “PLANT TREES SAVE FORESTS”.

CSK captioned the photo as, “Planting the right thoughts! Thala #WhistlePodu #Yellove”.

However, the post didn’t go well with some users as they went on to troll Dhoni. The netizens criticized the 39-year-old for posing a picture next to a wooden plank while asking everyone to save forests.

Here is how netizens reacted:

However, after the social media outrage, the official Instagram handle of the resort in which Dhoni stayed in Shimla, explained that the material used for the wooden plank is thrown by wood mills as waste and is called ‘waste wood’.

“We had some boring slogans, but he’s put his signatures to them. MeenaBagh Ratnari. HP. June 2021 (For our tree-hugging activist friends: the wood here is wood thrown by wood mills as waste and is called ‘waste wood’. It’s usually used for bonfires in Himachal’s winter.),” wrote Meenabaghomes in a post.

(Instagram)

TAGS: ,

CATEGORY: MS Dhoni, Twitter Reactions

For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.

About the Author:
AKSHAT GAUR
Akshat is just another cricket fan who’s grown up watching the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid. Cricket runs in his veins. Cover drive is his favorite sight, and a ball meeting the middle of the bat is his favorite sound. You can write to him at akshat.gaur@crickettimes.com or aks333.in@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.
Advertisement