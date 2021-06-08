Here’s why MS Dhoni took the entire Indian squad for a press conference in 2009

After winning the inaugural T20 World Cup 2007 in South Africa, Team India were the favourites to lift the trophy in 2009 during the third edition of the marquee event.

But the ‘Men in Blue’ failed to replicate their success and couldn’t move past the Group 8 stage. Amid a dismal show by senior players, news of a feud between Indian opener Virender Sehwag and skipper MS Dhoni made rounds all over the internet.

The divide caught the attention of fans around the world when Dhoni retorted after being asked about Sehwag’s fitness issue. Dhoni stated that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) would answer queries regarding the Najafgarh-born’s health, and the former wouldn’t comment even though implying that he was aware of the matter in question.

“Whatever is related to the fitness, you will get from the BCCI. I am not saying anything on that,” Dhoni remarked.

This inherently added fuel to the fire, and the team had to clarify the rift. Dhoni took the whole squad to a press conference just before their encounter against Bangladesh. The Ranchi-lad read an official statement as Team India stood around him to show their solidarity with the captain.

Dhoni asserted that there was no bad blood between him and Sehwag and it was all a false speculation of the media.

“Recent reports in the Indian media of a rift between myself and Sehwag amounts to nothing but false and irresponsible media reporting. Our fans and supporters can take confidence from the wonderful unity that continues to exist in the team,” the official statement cleared the air.