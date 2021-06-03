David Miller describes Indian legend MS Dhoni in few words

Former India captain MS Dhoni is one of the fewest sports personalities who accomplished almost everything in their professional career. Dhoni enjoyed a long and fruitful career in which he completely changed the dynamics of Indian cricket.

Under MSD’s inspiring leadership, Team India won all the major ICC trophies. The Ranchi-born superstar guided India to win the inaugural T20 World Cup back in 2007, followed by the 50-over World Cup victory in 2011 and the Champions Trophy triumph in 2013.

As a player, too, the veteran stumper has dominated the international arena.

Dhoni has played 538 matches overall which is the sixth-highest and second among Indian cricketers. The right-handed attacking stroker maker has accumulated over 17,000 runs across the formats at an average of 44.74 with 15 hundreds and 108 half-centuries.

Further, the 39-year-old has effected 829 dismissals (634 catches, 195 stumpings) – third highest after Mark Boucher (998) and Adam Gilchrist (905). After achieving such amazing statistics, there is no surprise that Dhoni has a mass fan following across the globe.

Out of his millions of fans, one belongs to the current South African team in the form of explosive batter David Miller. The left-handed stroke maker rated Dhoni as the best finisher and appreciated the former Indian skipper for his humbleness and calmness.

Miller said all this while responding to a fan’s question on social media. He wrote: “One of my favourite cricketers… Best finisher I’ve seen, very humble and love his calm demeanour.”

Miller will soon be seen in action in the upcoming five-match T20I series against West Indies, starting from June 26 at St George in Grenada. The 31-year-old has so far played 134 ODIs and 81 T20Is, amassing 3331 and 1525 runs, respectively.

The Pietermaritzburg-born was recently spotted in the fourteenth season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, representing Rajasthan Royals (RR). Miller has appeared in a total of 86 IPL games, scoring 1952 runs at an average of 33.6 with one century and 10 half-tons.