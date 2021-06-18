How will ICC use reserve day after rain washes out Day 1 of WTC final? Here is the answer

The much-awaited World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and New Zealand hit a massive rain blockade. The entire opening day at the Rose Bowl in Southampton was washed out without a ball being bowled on Friday.

There was no rain at the venue since 5:30 pm IST, but the match officials, after the inspection, decided to call off the play at 7:20 pm IST. Now the question that arises is how will the International Cricket Council (ICC) compensate for the loss of time after the first day has been washed out.

If the rain stays away for the next five days, then fans need not to worry at all as in this case, not even a single over of play will be lost since there is already a reserve day (June 23) to make up for any loss of time in the match.

“The Reserve Day has been scheduled to ensure five full days of play, and it will only be used if lost playing time cannot be recovered through the normal provisions of making up lost time each day,” the ICC had said in an official release.

In fact, the reserve day has officially come into effect with half an hour delay into the second session, i.e. 6:40 pm IST. Now, the two and half hours of play will be made up for the next five days, which means that each day will begin 30 minutes early.

However, in case a result is not achieved even after the extra 30 minutes every day and the full reserve day, then both India and New Zealand will share the WTC title.

“There will be no additional day’s play if a positive result is not achieved after five full days of play, and the match will be declared a draw in such a scenario,” the ICC had said while announcing the playing conditions.