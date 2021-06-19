IND vs NZ: Here’s why Team India is wearing black armbands during the WTC final

Team India is battling it out against New Zealand in the World Test Championship (WTC) final that started on Friday in Southampton.

The excitement of the fans for the much-anticipated clash was washed out on Day 1 as rain marred the contest, and even the toss couldn’t take place.

However, there was good news for avid cricket lovers since the match started on Day 2 at the scheduled time. Once again, Indian skipper Virat Kohli lost the toss, and New Zealand decided to bowl first.

Indian cricketers walked in for the national anthem wearing black armbands as a tribute to their country’s legendary track and field sprinter Milkha Singh, who had passed away on Friday night following a tumultuous fight with COVID-19.

For the unversed, Singh was the only athlete to secure gold in 400 metres race at both the Asian Games and the Commonwealth Games. Dubbed as ‘The Flying Sikh’ by fans, Singh was awarded the Padma Shri in recognition of his sporting achievements.

Singh was 91 years old at the time of his death and had three daughters and a son, Jeev Milkha Singh, who is a professional golfer. The Govindpura-born’s wax statue is also placed at the Madame Tussauds museum in New Delhi.

Cricketing fraternity had also mourned the death of the one of the best athlete of India.

Meanwhile, India were positioned at 41 without the loss of any wicket as Gill and Rohit patiently left the swinging deliveries. Gill was using an inventive technique of standing outside the crease to counter the movement as the Kiwis’ plans of bagging scalps during the initial overs went in vain.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson had used three seamers – Tim Southee, Trent Boult and Kyle Jamieson – only to be hit for occasional boundaries. Gill was stationed on 19, and Rohit had smashed 21 runs at the end of 13 overs.