IND vs NZ, WTC Final: Dinesh Karthik gives weather update from Southampton; Fans celebrate

  • Dinesh Karthik gives a positive weather update from Southampton of the World Test Championship final.

  • Earlier, the opening day of the WTC final was called off by match officials due to rain.

Dinesh Karthik gives weather update from Southampton (Image Source: @ICC)
The much-awaited opening day of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) between India and New Zealand was called off without a toss being held at Rose Bowl in Southampton on Friday. The rain did stop around 5:30 PM IST, and match officials made an inspection around 7:20 PM IST, but a wet outfield and probability of the return of rain forced them to call off the proceedings

According to the weather report, the second day is expected to remain ‘partly sunny’. However, there could be some rain after 2 PM (local time). The temperature on Saturday would be around the 18-20-degree-mark, whereas the humidity shall be around 80.

But the good news coming from Southampton is that the morning there is bright and sunny. Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik shared the image of the Ageas Bowl, where fans could see the sun is out, and if that stays, then the WTC final between India and New Zealand might finally begin at the right time.

Karthik, who is part of the broadcast unit, took to Twitter and captioned the image as: “Waking up to the Sun.”

Not surprisingly, Karthik’s post was well-received by fans, who desperately wanted to see a positive update.

Here is how fans reacted:

The ICC has already allocated a reserve day to make up any loss of time, and that has officially come into effect with half an hour delay into the second session, i.e. 6:40 PM IST on Day 1. So now, the two and half hours of play will be made up for the next five days, which basically means that each day will begin 30 minutes early. However, if a result is not accomplished even after the extra 30 minutes every day, including the full reserve day, in that case, both India and New Zealand will share the WTC title.

