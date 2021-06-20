IND vs NZ, WTC Final: Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, BJ Watling and others reveal their favourite Test players

The International Cricket Council (ICC) recently shared a video on their official Twitter handle where India and New Zealand players took part in a fun segment and were asked to name their favourite cricket grounds in the world. Cricketers like Ravichandran Ashwin, Tim Southee and others revealed their choices and impressed their fans.

Another such video is doing the rounds on social media, where the superstars from both teams can be seen naming their favourite cricketers. Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar became the most popular pick, with the likes of Cheteshwar Pujara, Ashwin, BJ Watling picking the Mumbaikar as their most liked cricketer.

“One of the reasons why I got inspired to play the game. My first ever Test match that I watched live was where Sachin got a hundred in Chennai,” said Ashwin.

“From the Indian team, I’ve always followed Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly,” mentioned Pujara.

“Probably, have to say Sachin. I used to love watching him while growing up. The way he played, I mean the runs he scored for India, was pretty impressive,” said Watling.

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant went with former Australian keeper Adam Gilchrist as his favourite cricketer.

“I think it’s Adam Gilchrist because he is also wicketkeeper-batsman, and I used to watch him when I was a kid,” asserted Pant.

Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah picked former Australia fast bowler Glenn McGrath as his favourite player.

“There are a lot of players who I admire, but Glenn McGrath would be one of them who I looked up to, and I really admired him,” said Bumrah.

Here is the full video:

Meanwhile, on Day 3, India have scored 211/7 in 89 overs with Ravindra Jadeja (15 no) and Ishant Sharma (2 no) on the crease. India resumed the third day with 146/3, but Kiwi bowlers came back strongly and dismissed Indian batters in a quick time.

Kyle Jamieson removed the Indian skipper on 44 and Pant on 4. Soon, Neil Wagner dismissed Indian vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, who scored 49 runs. Ashwin did try to score some quick runs, but in an attempt of doing so, he was removed by Tim Southee for 22 off 27 balls with three boundaries.