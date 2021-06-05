Indian pacer Mohammad Siraj grumbles about Rohit Sharma in a travel vlog

India Men’s and Women’s cricket team landed in England on Friday. While the Men’s team is in a mandatory quarantine at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, the women’s squad will travel to Bristol, where they’ll face the hosts in a one-off Test match.

The Men’s team is scheduled to clash with New Zealand in the World Test Championship (WTC) final slated from June 18, followed by a five-match red-ball series against the Three Lions.

The Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) released a video on their official Twitter handles accounting for the experience of the cricketers in the chartered flight.

Faces like Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Mayank Agarwal, Jasprit Bumrah were all a part of the tape.

Indian spinner Axar Patel recounted his travel and stated that he watched a movie for the first two hours and then slept for the next six. He was having his breakfast when the video was being recorded.

However, Siraj wasn’t much pleased with the trip as he complained that his teammate veteran opener Rohit Sharma didn’t let him sleep. The young gun revealed that he had only slept for two hours before Rohit came to wake him up. Siraj also expressed that he felt tired since he had a heavy running session just a day before arriving in the United Kingdom (UK).

“We just landed at Heathrow (Airport) and it is a two-hour journey to the hotel,” said Siraj in the video.

“I slept for two hours but then Rohit Bhai came and woke me up and after that, I couldn’t sleep. Two hours before landing I felt a bit sleepy again. I am a bit tired because yesterday we did a heavy running session,” he added.

“Excitement is building up as #TeamIndia arrive in England,” the BCCI tweeted.

🇮🇳 ✈️ 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Excitement is building up as #TeamIndia arrive in England 🙌 👌 pic.twitter.com/FIOA2hoNuJ — BCCI (@BCCI) June 4, 2021

Meanwhile, Rohit also uploaded a picture on social media with wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant after reaching the Rose Bowl.