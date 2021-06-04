IPL: Jonny Bairstow names the biggest prankster in SRH squad

England batsman Jonny Bairstow has shown over time that he can decimate the opposition without playing any unconventional shots. Bairstow is good in timing the ball and placing it in the gaps. Acquired by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in 2019 for INR 2.2 crores, the Bradford-born has been a mainstay for the Orange Army.

Recently, Bairstow and two of his SRH companions, Brad Haddin and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, got together for a chat over a tea. The trio discussed various things among themselves, and one such point of parley was regarding the biggest prankster in the squad.

Bairstow named Priyam Garg for having many tricks up his sleeves. The 31-year-old also pointed out that Garg acts innocent but understands everything.

“Priyam (Garg). He’s the one that is up to mischief. He is the first one to try and cake bash you. He is the first one to sneak up on you. He’s always the quiet one saying ‘I don’t understand, I don’t understand. But he understands!” Bairstow remarked.

Agreeing with Bairstow, Bhuvneshwar revealed that though Garg is a trickster, he doesn’t talk much in front of the former since the veteran pacer has known the youngster since his childhood.

“But he keeps quiet in front of me because I have known him since he was a kid. We practiced at the same place. He somehow keeps quiet in front of me and tries not to do any mischief,” the Meerut-born divulged.

The video of their fun conversation was uploaded on the official channel of SRH on Tuesday.

“Who’s the mischievous one according to @jbairstow21? But not in front of @BhuviOfficial!,” SRH tweeted.

Meanwhile, there were speculations among fans that Bhuvneshwar isn’t feel comfortable in playing Test cricket so the selectors dropped him for the England tour. The 31-year-old speedster, however, has put an end to all such rumours, calling them baseless.