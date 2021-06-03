Ishan Kishan reveals the toughest bowlers in the Mumbai Indians’ unit

One of the newer members of the Indian T20I side, Ishan Kishan is undoubtedly the future star of Indian cricket. He gave glimpses of his extraordinary talent when he made his debut against England in the T20I series held in March earlier this year. The explosive left-handed batter scored 56 off 32 balls in his maiden T20I knock.

Ishan’s selection in the squad was largely funded by his heroics in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for his side Mumbai Indians (MI). The five-time champions roped Ishan in 2018 and, since then, the Patna-lad has been performing consistently.

Recently, the 22-year-old took part in the Instagram chat session of MI, where he revealed several dressing room secrets and answered interesting questions. The youngster was asked about the two toughest bowlers he has faced in the MI unit.

Ishan responded to the query and named pacer Jasprit Bumrah and spinner Krunal Pandya as two of the toughest bowlers.

“Jasprit Bumrah and Krunal Pandya. Because in the nets, Krunal bowls so slow that I can’t even imagine. I swing my bat twice till the time the ball comes!” said Ishan.

The Jharkhand player claimed that Bumrah is the shyest person in the squad. Ishant asserted that Bumrah doesn’t like to come to parties often and is hardly seen apart from the practice sessions or matches.

“I think no one is shy in that team, but I think the one you get to see the least is Jasprit Bumrah. You will only see him while playing matches. That’s it, and then he’s lost. He doesn’t come for any team party also, and even if he comes, it’ll only be for five minutes,” the southpaw added.

Ishan has so far played 56 matches in the IPL, amassing 1284 runs at a strike rate of 131.96 with seven half-centuries.