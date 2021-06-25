Ishant Sharma receives multiple stitches on his right hand due to an injury in the WTC final

New Zealand defeated India by eight wickets in the World Test Championship (WTC) final at Southampton on Wednesday.

Some experts reasoned India’s loss to the fall of their premier batsmen – Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara – on the sixth day within ten deliveries.

India had to suffer another setback as their veteran bowler Ishant Sharma injured his fingers during the high-octane clash, which required the application of multiple stitches.

A senior Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) official revealed the grim news while stating that the 32-year-old would recover before his side’s five-match red-ball series against the hosts that starts in August.

“Ishant has had multiple stitches on his middle and fourth finger in his right hand. However, it is not very serious. The stitches will be off in around 10 days and with six weeks left for the first Test against England, he is expected to recover in time,” a BCCI official was quoted as saying by News18.

The functionary further revealed that the squad had been given a 20-day break during which the players might travel across the United Kingdom (UK).

“The squad travelled together to London. From here they can all leave for their respective destinations within the UK for a 20-day break,” the official divulged.

The officeholder adumbrated that the Indian cricketers might go to see Wimbledon and Euro games if spectators are allowed.

“Some of them are tennis fans and if Wimbledon allows spectators, you might see them going for some of the show court matches. A few might be checking out if tickets for the Euro games at Wembley are available,” the same source concluded.

Meanwhile, Indian cricketers will assemble in London on July 14, following which they will travel to Nottingham, where the first Test is scheduled to be played from August 4.