Jasprit Bumrah reveals anecdotes behind his Instagram memories before the WTC final

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah has become the mainstay of the Indian team in the bowling department. Bumrah has won the hearts of the fans worldwide by bamboozling batters with his yorkers.

The 27-year-old is especially effective in controlling the run rate and steps up to the occasion with his unconventional action, making it difficult for the opposition to read him. He will take the field during the 2021 World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand at Southampton starting from Friday.

A day before the marquee event, the International Cricket Council (ICC) posted a video of a question and answer session between Bumrah and TV presenter Sanjana Ganesan, who also happens to be the former’s wife.

Ganesan showed her husband a couple of images curated by the ICC from the latter’s Instagram account and asked him to recall the anecdotes behind those moments.

Bumrah entered the interview room and was surprised to find his life partner at the other end.

The picture that popped up on the ipad was the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2020/21 after India had decimated the Australians at the Gabba.

Recalling the memories, the Ahmedabad-born stated that he thoroughly enjoyed holding the coveted copperware in his hands though he was not a part of the fourth Test.

In the next snap, Bumrah could be seen holding a guitar in his hand. Talking about the same, the veteran bowler revealed that he doesn’t know how to play the instrument but is keen on learning it.

The third image was a walk down memory lane when Bumrah was a toddler and had a photo with his sister. The seamer added that he enjoyed spending time with his sibling, albeit he didn’t have many memories of the event as he was too young at that time.

Another remembrance made its way as Jassi was seen playing club cricket. The right-armer recollected that he had only given two runs in his quota of four overs and also bagged a hattrick.

In the next visual, he was seen shirtless and had shredded to form six pac abs. The Gujarat-cricketer enunciated that the selfie was taken when he had made in the national team and was focusing on his fitness.

The last two moments were from his wedding with Sanjana, and Bumrah divulged that they were the happiest moments of his life.

“Playing with his sister, starring in school cricket and ‘the best day’ of his life. @SanjanaGanesan takes @Jaspritbumrah93 through some Insta Memories before the #WTC21 Final,” the ICC tweeted on Thursday.