“He’s got a lot in his arsenal”: Windies legend Curtly Ambrose backs Jasprit Bumrah to take 400 Test wickets

Team India’s frontline bowler Jasprit Bumrah is one of the finest seamers in modern-day cricket. His offbeat action, ferocious speed, supreme accuracy, and outstanding ability to deliver inch-perfect yorkers with a mixture of unplayable slower balls make him an exceptional bowler.

Bumrah, who was recently named in India’s 20-man squad for World Test Championship (WTC) final and England series, has so far played 19 Test matches, taking 83 wickets at an average of 22.1 and an economy of 2.70. Five times the right-hander has picked up a five-wicket haul, and once he has earned a four-fer.

Still, Bumrah’s Test career is relatively short, but he has all the potential to take many wickets in future. However, can the 27-year-old reach the 400 Test wickets landmark as legendary Kapil Dev is the only Indian pacer to achieve this milestone.

The other fast bowlers, who have come close to Kapil, are former Indian speedster Zaheer Khan, who finished at 311 wickets and currently active Ishant Sharma, who has taken 303 scalps.

Speaking about this, former West Indies paceman and a legend of the game Sir Curtly Ambrose heaped praises on Bumrah and reckoned the ‘yorker expert’ can reach new heights during his career in the red-ball format. Ambrose admitted that he is a ‘big fan’ of Bumrah as he is such an effective bowler.

“India’s got a few good fast bowlers. I’m a big fan of Jasprit Bumrah. He’s so different from any bowler I have seen. He’s so effective, and I’m looking forward to him doing really well,” said Ambrose on The Curtly & Karishma Show on YouTube.

The chat also featured Indian sports journalist Vikrant Gupta, who went on to ask Ambrose whether Bumrah has the potential to claim 400 wickets in the longest format.

Answering Vikrant’s question, the Antiguan, who himself took 405 wickets in 98 Tests at a remarkable average of 20.99, said if Bumrah maintains his fitness and play long enough, he can surely take 400 wickets in Test cricket.

“He is… as long as he can remain healthy, fit and play long enough. He can seam the ball, swing the ball and bowl great yorkers. He’s got a lot in his arsenal. So as long as he can remain on the park for a long period of time, I’m sure he can get up there,” added Ambrose.