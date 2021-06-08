Jofra Archer’s tweet slamming Rohit Sharma resurfaces on social media

England pacer Jofra Archer has made headlines time and again for his bowling exploits. Archer is known for his rhythmic pace and bounce and the ease with which he delivers when the team needs him the most.

Experts even state that the 26-year-old might get a place among the greats of the game if he maintains his consistency and his career is not wrecked by injuries.

Archer last played for England during the fifth T20I against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, where he ended up wicketless as the ‘Men in Blue’ upended his side to seal the series 3-2.

Archer then missed the ODI series in the same tour and the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 due to a finger injury he sustained while cleaning at his home.

He made a comeback in the County Championship 2021 for Sussex only to be ruled out of the remaining tournament due to resurfacing of an elbow injury.

The Bridgetown-born will also miss the ongoing two-match Test series against New Zealand.

However, Archer is quite active on social media, where his old tweets have been brought to light. He made his debut in the IPL 2018, but a comment he made four years before his debut has gone viral.

Archer had made the remark during an IPL 2014 contest between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Mumbai Indians (MI).

Archers seemed to be criticizing the MI skipper Rohit Sharma, but the cause of the flak is unknown.

“This is foolishness rohit,” Archer tweeted.

Meanwhile, MI needed to win the game to guarantee themselves a birth in the next phase of the T20 extravaganza.

Put in to bat first, RR put a massive target of 189/4 on board in their allotted twenty overs. In response, the Mumbai-based franchise got off to a floundering start as they lost their openers for a paltry score but were assisted by Corey Anderson, who smashed an explosive 44-ball 95 to help his side cross the finish line.