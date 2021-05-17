Jofra Archer ruled out of the New Zealand Test series due to elbow injury

England speedster Jofra Archer has been ruled out of the upcoming two-match Test series against New Zealand due to elbow injury.

Archer returned to action for his county club Sussex in the ongoing County Championship 2021. During a match against Kent at Hove this week, he bowled only five overs in the second innings before the 26-year-old quick was again disturbed by an injury in his bowling arm.

Not so long ago, Archer had undergone surgery to remove a piece of glass from a cut he agonised while cleaning a fish tank. The Bridgetown-lad made a promising start to his comeback game against Kent, picking up a couple for 29 in 13 overs.

Sussex captain Ben Brown asserted that he feels sad for the champion bowler as Archer did everything possible, but things couldn’t work out for him.

“He’s a champion cricketer, so talented and so gifted, but at the moment, he cannot do what he wants to do — he cannot do his skill. I really feel for him,” said Brown as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

“Jofra did the right thing playing in the second XI game the previous week, and we all want him to be fully fit and firing for England and for the Ashes. He needed to play in this match to prove his fitness, but it just hasn’t worked out this week,” added Brown.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) also issued a statement confirming Archer’s absence from the series against Kane Williamson and Co., stating that he was “suffering from pain in his right elbow when bowling”.

“The England and Sussex medical teams will now seek guidance, and Archer will see a medical consultant later this week to determine the next course of action on the management of his elbow,” ECB added.

The two-match Test leg will start at Lords Cricket Ground in London on June 02. Similarly, the final Test will be played from June 10 to 14 at Edgbaston in Birmingham.