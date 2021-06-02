Justin Langer given strong feedbacks about his coaching system

Justin Langer was under the scanner as he was given strong feedback on his coach-style under the robust end-of-season review by players. The review comprised of input from up to 40 players and staff of the Australian cricket team.

Langer is heading into his final year of the contract with the national team as team members are eyeing for greater control of the dressing, according to Sydney Morning Herald.

A second review process would soon be on the cards, where players will lay down their own value processes instead of those implemented by Langer on his appointment in 2018.

Then, Tim Paine, Pat Cummins and Aaron Finch would be presented with the review by Ford, who was hired to reintegrate Steve Smith and David Warner into the side after their ban due to the ball-tampering scandal.

Cricket Australia’s national team boss Ben Oliver stated that taking an assessment wasn’t a new process as a similar process was followed before the last World Cup and 2019 Ashes, when the team had performed strongly.

“This is effectively identical to the process undertaken before the last World Cup and the 2019 Ashes where the team performed strongly,” Oliver was quoted as saying by Sydney Morning Herald.

Talking about the importance of the procedure, Oliver highlighted that it helped his side gather feedback and insights from players and help them prepare for the upcoming challenges.

“It’s part of our ongoing commitment to on- and off field improvement and we expect to have similar benefit in the team’s preparation for the upcoming T20 World Cup and home Ashes. Tim is again assisting us as he has in the past with gathering feedback and insights from players and staff. It’s always a thought provoking and energizing process from which we get great value,” Oliver concluded.

Meanwhile, Australia will have a face-off with the West Indies in five T20Is and three ODIs in July this year.