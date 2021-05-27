Pat Cummins names three batsmen he would pick in his best Test XI

Australian pace sensation Pat Cummins is one of the finest bowlers in modern-day cricket. His supreme accuracy, unreal speed and remarkable strength to bowl long spells, especially in Test cricket, makes him one of the most exciting seamers at present. No wonder he is sitting at the number one spot in ICC Test bowling rankings.

Cummins has taken 164 wickets in red-ball format from 34 matches at an outstanding average of 21.6, with 6/23 being his best. In ODIs, the right-armer has picked up 111 scalps from 69 games at 28.8. Similarly, the New South Wales player has bagged 37 wickets from 30 matches in the shortest format.

Cummins has played against some top-quality batsmen and has been able to achieve success against them. But who, according to the 28-year-old, are those three batters that the speedster would choose in his Test eleven? Well, during a question and answer session on his official YouTube channel, the Sydney lad answered the interesting question.

Cummins picked his teammate Steve Smith, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson and Indian captain Virat Kohli as the three batsmen he would choose in his best Test XI.

“I would probably have Kane Williamson at No.3, Steve Smith at No.4, maybe Kohli at No.5 or in any order, but I would have those three,” said Cummins.

Williamson is currently the number one Test batsmen, while Smith is positioned just behind him at second place. Kohli, on the other hand, is placed at number five. All these three stroke makers have scored plenty of runs for their respective nations and puzzled the best bowlers worldwide with incredible consistency and tremendous skills.

While Kohli completely owns the international cricket with over 22,000 runs, Williamson has 15,093 runs to his name across formats. Similarly, Smith has accumulated 12,712 runs in the international arena.