Kamran Akmal lists out his favourites to win the 2021 T20 World Cup in UAE

The T20 World Cup 2021 is still a bit far, and many teams are preparing hard by engaging themselves in the bilateral series. Many experts and pundits of the game have already started revealing their favourites for the mega competition. Notably, the upcoming tournament will be the first-ever T20 World Cup since the 2016 global showpiece event.

The 2021 edition of the T20 tournament was originally scheduled to take place in India later this year. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has recently confirmed that T20 World Cup will take place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Like every edition, some top teams will again be favourites of many, but who can lift the coveted trophy this time around shall be a top-most discussion in the forthcoming times. Speaking on the red-hot topic, senior Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal has picked his choice for the upcoming competition.

Akmal reckoned the Pakistan team would have an advantage in the hot conditions of UAE as they have been playing there for more than a decade. The veteran cricketer feels that it should help Babar Azam and Co. to read the conditions better. Recently, the second phase of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 even took place in the Gulf nation.

“Pakistan should have the advantage in the T20 World Cup. We’ve played international cricket for 9 to 10 years in the UAE. That makes Pakistan the most experienced side under the conditions,” Akmal said on the YouTube channel ‘My Master Cricket Coach’.

Not only PSL, but the thirteenth season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) also occurred in UAE, and now the remaining leg of IPL 2021 is set to take place there as well. Considering the amount of cricket IPL players have played in UAE, it is evident that they will enter the T20 World Cup with some experience in their bags.

Akmal raised the same point and further mentioned that Afghanistan will be a dangerous side in the upcoming global tournament.

“Not only players from India and Pakistan but from other countries will also benefit going into the T20 World Cup since a lot of them play in both PSL and IPL. Given the conditions in the UAE, Afghanistan can also prove to be a dangerous side, looking at the players that they have. So, it is difficult to pick a favourite for the T20 World Cup,” added Akmal.