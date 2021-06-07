Kane Williamson shares his views on India’s bowling attack ahead of World Test Championship final

Cricket fans around the world are waiting for the much anticipated World Test Championship (WTC) final between New Zealand and India starting from June 18 in Southampton.

Gearing up for the heated clash, Indian skipper Virat Kohli’s audio was recently leaked where he was discussing with his side’s head coach Ravi Shastri about the possible pace combination of the team.

Talking about the bowlers of ICC’s top test ranked side, Kiwi captain Kane Williamson stated that India had a ‘fantastic’ attack.

“Yeah, they have got a fantastic attack. Brilliant, obviously a brilliant side. Throughout we have seen the depth they have as well, certainly saw that in Australia as well. A lot of strengths in their fast bowling and spin department,” Williamson told the International Cricket Council (ICC) in an interview on Monday.

The 30-year-old further added that battling it out against India was an ‘exciting opportunity for his side.

“So yeah, [India are] a brilliant side, ranked right up the top, which is fair enough and an exciting opportunity for us to be involved in the final taking on the best,” he enunciated.

The Tauranga-born also revealed that New Zealand were past their victory against the ‘Men in Blue’ during the semi-final of the 50-over World Cup 2019 since the WTC final had a different format.

“Certainly not something that the guys have spoken about. I guess being a different side really with a different format as well… The match you mentioned was a very memorable one and obviously it had some controversy and it had everything, and people loved watching it, at the end of the day. That is why people got a lot out of it. Hopefully, it (WTC final) is a great spectacle, and we get a decent crowd, and it is a really good game!,” Williamson revealed.

Concluding the interview, Williamson suggested that the curators should keep less grass on the wicket as the overcast conditions in England already assisted swing.

“Mow it a bit, give it a roll maybe! I do not know the team yet, let us see what the conditions are. What we have seen so far is pretty much rain, every day. It is nice to be outside to be honest, just getting some experience facing the Dukes (ball) in different conditions,” Williamson expressed.

Meanwhile, the rain-marred clash between England and New Zealand ended in a draw but gave a good news to the visitors as debutant Devon Conway thrashed a double ton.