Kane Williamson shares moment behind his special hug with Virat Kohli during WTC final

A flurry of happiness was sent among the New Zealand fans when their premier batter Ross Taylor flicked Indian pacer Mohammed Shami for a boundary at mid-wicket during the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

New Zealand won the summit clash by eight wickets and added a coveted International Cricket Council (ICC) trophy in their cabinet. Once the match was over, Black Caps skipper Kane Williamson humbly hugged Indian captain Virat Kohli.

The moment won more fans for the Kiwi leader as he showed empathy towards India’s loss in that particular instance.

Moreover, Kohli and Williamson have a long history of friendship, dating back to the U-19 World Cup 2008.

Talking about the same, Williamson shared that he has been friends with Kohli for a long time, and it is quite special having a bond with people who have common interests.

“It was a great moment, you know, toe to toe, and obviously, Virat and I have known each other for a long time and we’re mates. And that’s always a great part of the sport as well that over the years you get the opportunity to meet people all around the world, form these different friendships through these different experiences you have had either together or against each other and often find a bit of common ground and share a few common interests and that’s quite special,” Williamson told India Today in an interview.

The Tauranga-born further added that the way India carried themselves even after ending second was the reason for them being the ambassadors of the game.

“I’m sure that’s something the public can relate to, in India and around the world. Coming off second in this one and, you know, the way they hold themselves as the ambassadors of the game is, I think, an equally special thing to the talents that they bring,” Williamson concluded.

Meanwhile, New Zealand repatriated back to their country and are treating the WTC mace with reverence by giving nicknames to it.