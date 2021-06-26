Here’s the reason why New Zealand nicknamed the Test mace after Michael Mason

New Zealand comfortably defeated India by eight wickets in the World Test Championship (WTC) final at Southampton on Wednesday.

It was after a long gap of 21 years that the Black Caps won an International Cricket Council (ICC) tournament. The last time the Kiwis won a title was in 2000 when they had defeated India in the ICC Knockout Trophy final.

Hence, it is no surprise that the New Zealand cricketers are treating the Mace with reverence as it was strapped on the flight’s seat during their repatriation back home. The Mace also received different nicknames in the process.

One such byname that has been doing rounds is that of Michael Mason.

Mason is a former New Zealand cricketer who represented his country in one Test match, 26 ODIs and three T20Is. The Carterton-born was also a part of the inaugural T20 World Cup 2007 squad.

New Zealand veteran pacer Trent Boult revealed the details of the new title given to the Mace.

“It’s had a couple of nicknames already. I feel like Michael Mason is sticking – ex-New Zealand cricketer, right-arm seamer from the mighty Central Districts,” Boult was quoted as saying by stuff.co.nz.

Mason, who now works as an apprentice builder, was a little perplexed when 1 NEWS contacted him about the same.

“When you mentioned TV1 I wasn’t sure if someone was taking the mickey or if it was one of the boys at work,” Mason told 1 NEWS on Friday.

The 46-year-old pointed out that he was called ‘Mace’ by his teammates and hence the relation to the new addition in New Zealand’s memorabilia.

“My nickname all the time was pretty much Mace. I spent quite a bit of time with a few of the guys so maybe that’s where it’s come from,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, Boult adumbrated that Neil Wagner hasn’t let go off the Mace, and his contingent hopes to continue the celebrations once they reach home.

“Waggy [Neil Wagner] probably hasn’t let the Mace go since last night. The boys are ecstatic. There’s been a mixture of emotion and jubilation. Once we get home and through quarantine, we’ll hopefully continue the celebrations,” Boult enunciated.