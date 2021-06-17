KL Rahul shares a picture with his girlfriend Athiya Shetty; Hardik Pandya and others react

Indian batsman KL Rahul has been the mainstay of his team in the limited over format. Though he boarded the flight to England, Rahul missed out on making the cut to the 15-man squad for the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

However, the 29-year-old has often made headlines with his private love life. Rahul is dating Bollywood actor Sunil Shetty’s daughter Athiya for quite a sometime now.

Fans recently speculated that the couple is in the United Kingdom (UK) when both uploaded photos featuring similar barricades and picturesque greenery.

Rahul again panned all eyes when he uploaded a picture from the latest photoshoot with Athiya on Wednesday. The Bollywood actress also posted the same image, which made the followers gushing for more and instantly commenting on their Instagram handles.

Rahul was seen donning a turtle neck white sweater and a dapper blazer while Athiya, leaning in on her beau, had a floral dress, as the love birds were wearing stylish sunglasses.

Rahul’s teammate and close friend, Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya, too reacted on the former’s snap. Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff and cricketer-turned actress Saiyami Kher took no time in blessing the feed with their valuable comments.

“Partnership for lifetime soon,” one fan remarked.

The picture went viral as it garnered over 1.37 lakh likes within a few hours.

Meanwhile, Rahul, along with Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mayank Agarwal and Axar Patel, must be eagerly waiting for the five-match red-ball series against England to gain a chance to perform in the longest format of the game.