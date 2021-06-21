Kyle Jamieson reveals how he set up Virat Kohli in the first innings of WTC final

New Zealand all-rounder Kyle Jamieson is on cloud nine after producing a sensational performance with the ball in the first innings of the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) final against India at Rose Bowl in Southampton.

On Day 3 of the summit clash, Jamieson dominated the proceedings in the first session and helped his side bundle out the Indian team for 217 runs. Jamieson played a major part in the remarkable bowling display of Blackcaps.

The Auckland-lad picked up the fifth five-wicket haul of his short yet scintillating Test career after he dismissed the likes of Rohit Sharma (34), Virat Kohli (44), Rishabh Pant (4), Ishant Sharma (4) and Jasprit Bumrah (0).

Jamieson also became the highest fifer holder in the ongoing WTC cycle 2019-21, surpassing some familiar names likes Ravichandran Ashwin ( 4 fifers) and Nathan Lyon ( 4 fifers). The right-armer began Day 3 by dismissing the Indian skipper with a spectacular delivery. He set up the Delhi lad with few outswingers, followed by a deadly in-swinger that got rid of Kohli.

Speaking about his dismissal of Kohli, Jamieson referred to the template he followed when he removed Kohli with a similar set-up during India’s tour of New Zealand 2020.

“Oh, I guess yes. Maybe there is some sort of pattern, and this we know talk about a huge amount, the one that I was able to get him (Kohli) today certainly seamed back a little bit. And that was pretty hard to control as a bowler and pretty harder to manage as a batter no matter who you are. So I don’t think it is necessarily just for him (Kohli),” said Jamieson at the post-day presser.

The 26-year-old mentioned that Kohli is a world-class batsman and his wicket made things slightly easy for them.

“Oh, not really, I think, he is (Kohli) a world-class batter, and those guys don’t tend to have too many chinks in their armoury. He is obviously a massive part of their line-up, and to get him early certainly set things up nicely for us,” added Jamieson.