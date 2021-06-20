Mahela Jayawardene retorts to a netizen while taking a dig at Cristiano Ronaldo

Football star Cristiano Ronaldo recently panned eyes when he removed two Coca Cola bottles during a press conference ahead of the clash between Portugal and Hungary.

The diet-conscious player exponentially increased his already massive fan following within a few hours as the beverage company’s shares fell by four billion dollars within a day. Ronaldo replaced Coca Cola with mineral water which raised the question of ethics while promoting a particular brand.

Apart from earning from the game, cricket celebrities gain a major portion of their wealth from advertisements. Thus, a debate sparked among netizens if it was valid to endorse a particular product even though the stars themselves don’t use it or the commodity might hinder the high-fitness lifestyle.

A netizen took the opportunity to take a jibe at former Sri Lanka cricketers Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene, who had upheld the brand for money.

“Really proud of you @Cristiano !!! We have celebrities those who promote this @KumarSanga2 @MahelaJay,” a Ronaldo-fan quipped.

Jayawardene didn’t seem pleased to be quizzed and came up with an old picture of Ronaldo where he was involved in an advertisement for Coca-Cola.

“Oops!!! You did it again!! should do the skydive without the parachute next time,” Jayawardene tweeted.

To this, the Twitterati counter-attacked the former Sri Lankan skipper arguing that Ronaldo had done the campaign for the global giants sixteen years ago and people grow and change with time.

“And this @Cristiano ad was 16 years ago. People learn, grow, and change,” the ace-footballer’s fan retorted.

Jayawardene had an interesting response as he pointed out that he had done the promotion 25 years ago when the Colombo-born was just twenty years old.

“I was 20 and did it 25 years ago,” Jayawardene remarked.

This put an end to the debate as opposers had to gulp down the fact with a pinch of bitter salt.