Most runs by Virat Kohli in each over of a T20I game

Indian skipper Virat Kohli is one of the most successful batsmen in the international arena. The 32-year-old became the first batsman to reach 3000 runs in T20Is, achieving the landmark during his 87th game against England earlier this year.

Kohli also occupies the third spot in the list of fastest batters to reach 1000 runs in T20Is. The veteran batsman has even registered the most half-centuries (12) by any captain surpassing New Zealand cricketer Kane Williamson’s record of eleven fifties.

Kohli has been the mainstay of the team and has played an anchor role. The cricketing fraternity applauds him because he makes sure that the side crosses over the finish line once he sets in.

From opening the innings to batting at the sixth position, the Delhi-lad has fluidly transited to the role India has wanted him to serve.

Thus, he has batted in all the 20 overs in T20Is and has knocked different amount of runs in each over on every occasion.

Here are the most runs by Kohli in each of the 20 overs in a T20I match:

1- 7

2 – 10

3 – 11

4 – 13

5 – 11

6 – 19

7 – 10

8 – 16

9 – 11

10 – 12

11 – 13

12 – 13

13 – 12

14 – 12

15 – 16

16 – 19

17 – 15

18 – 16

19 – 25

20 – 12

Meanwhile, Kohli is currently serving a mandatory quarantine in Mumbai, from where Team India will board the flight to England to participate in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand, followed by a five-match red-ball series against the hosts.