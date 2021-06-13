New Zealand on the verge of series win after England’s collapse on Day 3 of Edgbaston Test

Despite the absence of Kane Williamson, Tim Southee, Kyle Jamieson, and Mitchell Santner, New Zealand completely dominated in the ongoing second Test against England at Edgbaston and are looking to win the contest along with the series as the first match ended in a draw.

If the visitors manage to win the second and final game of the two-match leg, it will be the first Test series victory for New Zealand in England since 1999 – when the Kiwis won the 4-match leg under the leadership of legendary Stephen Fleming.

Coming back to the ongoing Test, the hosts have witnessed a collapse in batting and are reeling at 122/9 at stumps on the third day of the contest. England are only 37 runs ahead with tailenders Olly Stone (15 not out) and James Anderson (yet to score) in the middle.

Kiwi pacers Neil Wagner and Matt Henry destroyed the English batting in their second innings by picking up three wickets each. While Wagner dismissed the likes of Ollie Pope (23), Dan Lawrence (0), and Mark Wood (29), Henry removed the top three batters, Rory Burns (0), Dominic Sibley (8) and Zak Crawley (17).

Apart from the pace duo, spinner Ajaz Patel also joined the party, bagging a couple of scalps to trouble the home team further. First, Patel cleaned up wicketkeeper-batsman James Bracey for 8 runs and then he picked up the prized scalp of England skipper Joe Root for 11 runs.

Earlier, the tourists scored 388 in 119.1 overs, courtesy of remarkable half-centuries by Devon Conway, Ross Taylor and Will Young. While Taylor and Conway scored 80 runs each, Young contributed with 82 runs.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Stumps in Edgbaston! New Zealand are in control after reducing England to 122/9, a lead of 37, in their second innings. Matt Henry and Neil Wagner took three wickets apiece 👏#ENGvNZ | https://t.co/cbCKI4KwEa pic.twitter.com/NS9R8XIF5j — ICC (@ICC) June 12, 2021

The top order is the foundation of a side without which you don't build a structure. England's top three just don't do that. They seem to be doing just enough to keep their place which is a worry for them. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 12, 2021

Neil Wagner is an absolute beast, he has slide and saved 3 or 4 boundaries in this innings near the rope and gets a wicket in the second over. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 12, 2021

Shocking to me that no one in NZ TV has given Neil Wagner his own home improvement show where he pushes the professionals out the way to fix things. — Jarrod Kimber (@ajarrodkimber) June 12, 2021

✅ England 122/9 at stumps

✅ Matt Henry with a second-ball wicket

✅ Neil Wagner epic celebrations x3 You couldn't write a better script for the BLACKCAPS on Day 3 of #ENGvNZ! 🇳🇿 See how it all unfolded on the BLACKCAPS Breakfast from 7am! ⭕ pic.twitter.com/w5bLSoxlXq — Spark Sport (@sparknzsport) June 12, 2021

It’s ~22 years (7,966 days) since @BLACKCAPS won a test series in 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 It’s ~7 years (2,546 days) since 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 lost a home test series Will tomorrow be the day these streaks are broken? The @BLACKCAPS’s bowlers’ sensational performance on a flat pitch have set things up perfectly. — Michael Appleton 🗳 🏏 🇳🇿🤝🇱🇰 (@michelappleton) June 12, 2021

Devon Conway 80

Will Young 82

Ross Taylor 80 The first time ever, three consecutive players in batting order ended with scores in the eighties in international cricket.#NZvENG — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) June 12, 2021

NZ bowling attack showing its class. Henry picked 3 wickets so far. Not sure if he can play ahead of Jamieson in the WTC Final. Boult, Southee, Jamieson, Wagner, Henry: great pace attack. India too has potential pace attack. Cant wait for the #WTCFinal2021 — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) June 12, 2021

England's plan B for saving this Test was to name a T20 squad during the lunch break. — Andrew (@shortflyslip) June 12, 2021