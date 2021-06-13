New Zealand on the verge of series win after England’s collapse on Day 3 of Edgbaston Test

Posted On / /
Advertisement

  • New Zealand on the brink of a famous Test series win against England.

  • England have lost nine wickets for 122 with only a lead of 37 runs over the Blackcaps.

New Zealand on the verge of series win after England’s collapse on Day 3 of Edgbaston Test
New Zealand on the brink of a famous Test series win against England (Image Source: @Blackcaps)
Advertisement

Despite the absence of Kane Williamson, Tim Southee, Kyle Jamieson, and Mitchell Santner, New Zealand completely dominated in the ongoing second Test against England at Edgbaston and are looking to win the contest along with the series as the first match ended in a draw.

If the visitors manage to win the second and final game of the two-match leg, it will be the first Test series victory for New Zealand in England since 1999 – when the Kiwis won the 4-match leg under the leadership of legendary Stephen Fleming.

Coming back to the ongoing Test, the hosts have witnessed a collapse in batting and are reeling at 122/9 at stumps on the third day of the contest. England are only 37 runs ahead with tailenders Olly Stone (15 not out) and James Anderson (yet to score) in the middle.

Kiwi pacers Neil Wagner and Matt Henry destroyed the English batting in their second innings by picking up three wickets each. While Wagner dismissed the likes of Ollie Pope (23), Dan Lawrence (0), and Mark Wood (29), Henry removed the top three batters, Rory Burns (0), Dominic Sibley (8) and Zak Crawley (17).

Apart from the pace duo, spinner Ajaz Patel also joined the party, bagging a couple of scalps to trouble the home team further. First, Patel cleaned up wicketkeeper-batsman James Bracey for 8 runs and then he picked up the prized scalp of England skipper Joe Root for 11 runs.

Earlier, the tourists scored 388 in 119.1 overs, courtesy of remarkable half-centuries by Devon Conway, Ross Taylor and Will Young. While Taylor and Conway scored 80 runs each, Young contributed with 82 runs.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

TAGS: , , ,

CATEGORY: New Zealand, Twitter Reactions

For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.

About the Author:
AKSHAT GAUR
Akshat is just another cricket fan who’s grown up watching the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid. Cricket runs in his veins. Cover drive is his favorite sight, and a ball meeting the middle of the bat is his favorite sound. You can write to him at akshat.gaur@crickettimes.com or aks333.in@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.
Advertisement