ENG vs NZ: WATCH – James Anderson cleans up Neil Wagner in Edgbaston Test to pick his 617th wicket

Senior England bowler James Anderson is slowly and gradually closing the gap with legendary Indian bowler Anil Kumble to become the third-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket.

On Day 3 of the -ongoing second Test against New Zealand at Edgbaston, Anderson picked up his 617th scalp in red-ball cricket and is only two wickets away from equaling Kumble’s tally of 619 scalps.

It all happened in the 106th over of New Zealand’s first innings when Anderson came round the wicket and dismissed tailender Neil Wagner to register his first scalp of the day. The 38-year-old bowled a bit fuller delivery which shaped back into the left-handed batter, passing the inside edge and hitting the top of the off-stump.

Ross Taylor shines as New Zealand take 83 runs lead

Resuming the day on 229/3, the visitors went past England’s total of 303 and set the lead of 83 runs after being bundled out for 388 in the 120th over.

Veteran batter Ross Taylor, who was unbeaten at 46 on Day 2, played a remarkable knock. Taylor went on to score 80 runs from 139 deliveries, including 11 boundaries. Apart from the 37-year-old Tom Blundell, Henry Nicholls and tailenders made a valuable contribution to the side’s total. While Blundell made 34 off 77, Nicholls scored 21 from 56 balls.

When it comes to tailenders, Ajaz Patel smashed 20 off 33 while Matt Henry and Trent Boult scored 12 runs each.

Stuart Broad was the most successful bowler for the hosts, picking up a 4-wicket haul for 48 runs in 23.1 overs. The pace duo of Mark Wood and Olly Stone also performed well, taking wickets at crucial times. Wood took two wickets while conceding 85 runs from 25 overs, whereas Stone also bagged a couple for 92 runs in 24 overs. Anderson and Dan Lawrence picked up one wicket apiece.