New Zealand topple India to occupy the top spot in latest released ICC Test Rankings

New Zealand won the Edgbaston Test and sealed the two-match red-ball series against England by a margin of 1-0. The Kiwis would be clashing with India in the World Test Championship (WTC) final starting from June 18 at Southampton.

The one-off five-day contest would decide the winners of the inaugural WTC cycle. Before the Blackcaps made their way to the United Kingdom (UK), India were positioned at the numero uno spot in ICC Test Rankings with 121 points, whereas New Zealand occupied the second position having 120 points.

However, with Kane Williamson & Co. recent series win, the Kiwis have replaced India from the top place and bagged 123 points. India have shifted a rank downwards, whereas Australia and England continue to stand at the third and fourth position, respectively.

New Zealand are also the top-ranked team in the ICC ODI rankings as opposed to India, who are stationed at the third spot.

Talking about the recent Test, New Zealand drew the first game at Lord’s and won the second match comprehensively by eight wickets. The visitors made six changes in the final encounter, yet every player involved showed his grit and determination to help their side excel.

Fast bowlers Matt Henry and Neil Wagner bagged three scalps each in the second innings to restrict the hosts at a paltry score of 122.

In the batting department, Devon Conway and Will Young smashed 80 and 82 runs to guide their side to a respectable total in the first innings.

Conway and England opener Rory Burns were declared the ‘Player of the series’ in the post-match ceremony. Conway emerged as the highest scorer of the two clashes with an aggregate of 306 runs. On the other hand, Burns accumulated 238 runs from the two games he played.