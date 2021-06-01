Nicholas Pooran gets married to his girlfriend Alyssa Miguel; cricket fraternity congratulate the couple

West Indies star cricketer Nicholas Pooran got hitched to his lady love Alyssa Miguel on Tuesday and shared the exhilarating news with a lovely picture on Instagram.

Pooran expressed an exaltation at the second innings of his life and introduced his partner to the fans.

“Jesus has blessed me with many things in this life. None greater than having you in my life @kathrina_miguel. Welcoming Mr. and Mrs. Pooran,” Pooran captioned his post.

Within a few minutes, the picture gained over 1 lakh likes, and wishes started pouring in from his followers and peers alike.

Pooran’s Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Punjab Kings (PBKS) also wished the couple on the special occasion and shared a post congratulating the two.

“Many congratulations on start of this beautiful partnership. Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness @nicholas_47,” PBKS official handle tweeted.

Many congratulations on the start of this beautiful partnership. 💫 Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness ❤️ @nicholas_47 pic.twitter.com/kGpu952vnD — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) June 1, 2021

Famous cricketers like England’s Chris Jordan, Windies’ Keiron Pollard and Fabian Allen, Australia’s David Warner, New Zealand’s Jimmy Neesham and PBKS teammate Mandeep Singh also commented with good wishes on the social networking site.

Earlier, Pooran had shared the auspicious news of his engagement with Alyssa and was met with similar kind and wonderful greetings from around the world.

Meanwhile, Pooran was last seen on the field participating in the IPL 2021, where he had a dismal run with the bat, scoring only 28 runs from seven matches.

However, the 25-year-old remains a cardinal member of the Caribbean squad amassing 982 runs from 28 ODIs and smoking two half-centuries in the 27 T20Is he has fielded in.

The southpaw might be seen in action during the five T20Is and three ODIs against Australia at home in July.