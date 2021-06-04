Pakistan batsman Ahmad Shehzad blessed with his second child

Pakistan batsman Ahmad Shehzad was recently in the news when he stated that he could represent his nation for the next 12 years. Former Pakistan cricketer Javed Miandad lashed at out the right-hander and asserted that he needed to pull up his socks and perform.

Shehzad, who had made his ODI debut against Australia in 2009, was dubbed as Pakistan’s answer to India skipper Virat Kohli by fans.

Though initially, the comparisons seemed legit, things took a turn for the worse when the 29-year-old was dropped out of the team after his poor performances. He also failed a doping test in 2018.

However, the Lahore-born received positive news just a few days ago and instantly took to Twitter to share it with his fans.

Shehzad became a father to a baby girl on Wednesday. He thanked God while sharing the good news.

“Just been blessed with a daughter. Allah is great,” Shehzad captioned his posted.

Just been blessed with a daughter. Allah is great — Ahmad Shahzad 🇵🇰 (@iamAhmadshahzad) June 2, 2021

Wishes poured in from around the world as the tweet gathered over 33 thousand likes within a day and was reshared over 1000 times.

The Central Punjab cricketer had tied the knot with his childhood friend Sana in 2015. The couple got blessed with a baby boy in 2017.

Meanwhile, Shehzad is the first Pakistani batter to smash a century in all three forms of the game. Overall, he has amassed 5058 runs for his nation across all formats.

Shehzad would be eager for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 to resume in Abu Dhabi so that he could show his masterclass while representing Quetta Gladiators, who were placed at the last position when the league was stalled.