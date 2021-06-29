PCB announces central contracts of Pakistan women’s team for 2021-22 season

On Monday, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the annual contracts of their women’s team for the 2021-22 season. PCB has signed up as many as 20 players, including eight cricketers featured in the emerging contract list.

Veteran cricketer Bismah Maroof, who is currently on maternity leave, has retained her Category A contract. Apart from Maroof, the only other player in the Grade-A is current skipper Javeria Khan.

Javeria will continue leading the national team in the three T20Is and five ODIs against West Indies in Antigua. Pakistan are also scheduled to host England Women for two T20Is and three ODIs in October before they take part in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier in December.

Nida Dar has been promoted to Category B for the upcoming season. Similarly, Fatima Sana, the member of PCB’s Women’s Emerging Contract in 2020, has been pushed to feature in the Central Contracts. Nashra Sandhu and Kainat Imtiaz have been given Category C contracts.

Meanwhile, Sidra Nawaz, who was in Grade B last year, has been demoted to Category C for the upcoming season. Further, the women’s national selection committee has also announced an open spot in the central contracts to reward one player for magnificent on-field performance during the year.

“In total, the PCB has awarded 20 contracts for the 2021-22 cricket season, which is two more than the previous. Monthly retainers across all rungs, including the emerging category, have been increased by 10 per cent, and the national women’s selection committee has kept one spot open in the central contracts that will be awarded in the year based on on-field performance,” said PCB in a statement as quoted by Firstpost.

Central contracts of Pakistan women’s cricketers for the 2021-22 season:

Category A – Bismah Maroof, Javeria Khan

– Bismah Maroof, Javeria Khan Category B – Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Nida Dar

– Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Nida Dar Category C – Anam Amin, Fatima Sana, Kainat Imtiaz, Nahida Khan, Nashra Sandhu, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Nawaz

Emerging contracts for the 2021-22 season:

Ayesha Naseem, Kaynat Hafeez, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui, Najiha Alvi, Rameen Shamim, Saba Nazir, Sadia Iqbal and Syeda Aroob Shah.