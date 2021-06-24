Prize money for the winners and runners-up of ICC World Test Championship

New Zealand thrashed India to win the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) final by eight wickets on Wednesday at Southampton.

The game went on to the reserve day in which the Kiwis outclassed their opponents, and the match, which earlier looked to end as a draw, gave a decisive result.

Apart from being crowned as the WTC champions, Kane Williamson & Co. also earned a mace along with the prize money. The winners were appropriated reward cash of USD 1.6 million, which roughly translates to INR 11.88 crores.

The runner ups- India- didn’t leave the finale empty-handed as they were USD 800,000, which approximately amounts to INR 5.94 crores.

With this victory, New Zealand retained their numero-uno spot in the International Cricket Council (ICC) Test Rankings, whereas India finished on the second position.

The nations who could not qualify for the summit clash were also kept in mind for giving out the funds. Australia were awarded USD 450,000 whilst England finished fourth on the table and acquired USD 350,000. Pakistan, which stood at fifth place, got USD 200,000. The remaining four teams realized USD 100,000 each.

“The prize money for the team finishing third in the ICC WTC standings is $450,000 (Rs.3.38 crore approx). The team fourth on the table will be awarded $350,000 (Rs.2.62 crore), the one that finishes fifth gets $200,000 (Rs.1.5 crore approx) while the remaining four teams will get $100,000 each (Rs.75 lakh per team),” the ICC had said in the statement.

Here are the nations with their standings and prize money:-

Winner- New Zealand- USD 1.6 million ( INR 11.88 crores)

Runners-up- India- USD 800,000 (INR 5.94 crores)

Third position- Australia- USD 450,000 (INR 3.38 crores)

Fourth position- England- USD 350,000 (INR 2.62 crores)

Fifth position- Pakistan- USD 200,000 (INR 1.5 crores)

Sixth to Ninth position- USD 100,000 each (INR 75 lakhs each)

India had won five of their six series while heading to the finals, losing a solitary one to New Zealand in their backyard. New Zealand hadn’t won a single away series, levelling one against Sri Lanka and suffering a whitewash against Australia.