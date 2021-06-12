R Ashwin slams news report on ’15-degree doosra rule’

Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is regarded as one of the greatest proponents of stock deliveries among the current generation of cricketers. Ashwin recently made comments in a Tamil Youtube Show, ‘The Legend of Doosra’, that made him the butt of a controversy.

The Press Trust of India (PTI) had translated some of the remarks of the 34-year-old and reported that the veteran spinner wanted the International Cricket Council (ICC) to change the flexing rules for the ‘doosra’ ball from 15 degrees to a 22-degree angle.

“According to me, let’s not do away with it (doosra) but enable spinners to bowl the doosra responsibly with an appropriate bend,’ Ashwin said in the Tamil YouTube show. “There should not be any line of breach. Everyone should be allowed to bowl as such – 15 degrees or 20-22 degrees,” the Chennai-born had remarked according to PTI.

The story further added that Ashwin wanted an alteration in the laws to have an equal balance between the bat and bowl in the era where batters have an advantage.

“I want an equal balance between bat and ball. Bowlers need the same leeway as batsmen. This is how competition can get better. I want to see bowlers defend 125 in T20 cricket. That’s the bottom line,” Ashwin had expounded.

Talking about the same, Ashwin came to the fore to defend himself and rubbished claims of any such statement.

“Really?? Pls don’t carry wrong stuff!! I will never say such a thing,” Ashwin cleared the air over poor translation on Thursday.

The Tamil Nadu cricketer also urged media outlets not to carry such phoney circulations.

“Wrong wrong wrong!! My channel is done for all the right reasons and audience to know cricket better. If you can’t get such basic stuff right in translation, pls don’t carry such poor news,” he wrote in the second tweet.

