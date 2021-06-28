Rahul Dravid opens up about his coaching stint for India’s upcoming tour of Sri Lanka

Team India is currently in England to play the upcoming five-match Test series against the hosts starting from August 4 at Nottingham.

At the same time, a second string Indian team would be touring Sri Lanka to participate in three ODIs and as many T20Is, starting from July 13. All the contests would be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

While Shikhar Dhawan has been named as the skipper in the absence of Virat Kohli, Rahul Dravid has been appointed as the head coach considering Ravi Shastri is busy with his squad in the United Kingdom (UK).

A day before boarding the flight, Dravid and Dhawan addressed the media.

Talking about the anticipated assignment, Dravid stated that a mixture of youngsters and senior members would create a learning environment.

“It’s a great blend of experienced players and fresh players. As a coach, it’s quite an exciting situation because you know if you create a good environment, everyone will learn a lot,” Dravid reasoned.

Speaking about his coaching stint for the national team, the 48-year-old opined that he would get a chance to learn and improve his mentorship methods.

“We have to be together as a large group, there are opportunities to learn and grow. It’s a good chance for me as well, as a coach you’re always learning from every experience. You learn about yourself and about cricket. It’s another opportunity for me to learn and improve. I’m quite excited,” Dravid concluded.

Along with the new captain and head coach, fresh faces from the Indian Premier League (IPL) have also been given a chance. Chetan Sakariya, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Krishnappa Gawtham have earned their maiden call ups to the national squad.

Meanwhile, Dhawan was earlier in the news when the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared his picture with fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar relaxing during the mandatory quarantine by participating in a PlayStation game.