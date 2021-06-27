Shikhar Dhawan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar compete in a PlayStation game ahead of Sri Lanka tour

After getting done with the World Test Championship (WTC) final, Team India is on a three-week break, following which they would reassemble in London on July 14. The squad would then take off to Nottingham to clash with England during a five-match Test series.

In the meantime, another Indian squad would be touring Sri Lanka to participate in three ODIs and as many T20Is. Earlier, Indian veteran batter Shikhar Dhawan was named the skipper of the squad, whereas pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar was commissioned as his deputy. Former Indian skipper Rahul Dravid was announced as head coach for the tour.

Meanwhile, Dhawan and Bhuvneshwar are relaxing during their mandatory quarantine in Mumbai before boarding the flight for Colombo. The duo was spotted playing a football contest on PlayStation.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted an image of the two on their official Twitter handle.

“PlayStation Time! Who is winning – @SdDhawan25 or @BhuviOfficial? #TeamIndia #SLvIND,” the BCCI tweeted.

Shikhar Dhawan-led team would fly off to Sri Lanka on chartered flights and business commercial planes by the end of July. Indian team selectors Abey Kuruvilla and Debashish Mohanty will accompany the side in their limited-overs campaign.

All the encounters would be played at R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo starting from July 13.

Fresh faces from the Indian Premier League (IPL) and domestic tournaments have been given a chance to tour Sri Lanka and prove their mettle. Chetan Sakariya, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Krishnappa Gawtham have earned their maiden call ups to the national squad.

The youngsters completed the quarantine and hit the gym on Thursday.