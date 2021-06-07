Rashid Khan gives a savage reply to a netizen asking about his marriage plans

Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan is placed at the second spot in the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) T20I bowler rankings. Rashid is the poster boy of his national side, and one of the most sought after leg spinners in the world for T20 leagues.

The 22-year-old has represented Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Adelaide Strikers in Australia’s Big Bash League (BBL), Lahore Qalandars in Pakistan Super League (PSL), and the Band-e-Amir Dragons in his home country.

Rashid made the headlines recently when he declined to captain his national team since he believed bearing that onus could bring down the individual performances and wouldn’t be in the right spirit for the side as well as himself.

It is for this honesty that the Nangarhar-born is valued among his followers. Rashid was again in the news when he hosted a question and answer session for social media users on Friday.

A curious netizen asked the wily tweaker when would he marry. Rashid had the most hilarious reply as he dodged the tricky question.

Afghanistan’s vice-captain counter quizzed the user if he was so concerned because he wanted to attend the auspicious ceremony.

“Shadi kab kar rhe ho?,” the follower asked.

“Aapko aana hai?,” Rashid replied.

Rashid floored everyone with his witty reply. He has regularly revealed different sides of his personality. Rashid recently uploaded a video of his melodic singing, and everyone on the networking site went crazy for his voice.

Meanwhile, Rashid was last seen participating in the IPL 2021 for SRH, where he bagged ten wickets in seven matches.