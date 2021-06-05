Rashid Khan describes Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni in one word

Rashid Khan was one of the first Afghanistan spinners along with Mohammad Nabi to be a part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) from 2017 onwards.

Rashid has bamboozled batters with the perishing art of leg spin and hence is valued for his exploits throughout the world.

Franchises in T20 leagues vie to get his services, and he is even in demand in the Big Bash League (BBL). This has nothing been short of a dream come true for the poster boy of cricket in his nation.

Rashid has got the opportunity to play against Indian stalwarts like MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli and has also shared the dressing room with former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh.

The Nangarhar-born took to Instagram on Friday to host a question and answer session for his fans. Within a few minutes, the tweaker received many queries and was asked to satisfy the curiosity of the social media users.

Netizens requested him to describe Dhoni, Yuvraj and Kohli in one word.

Talking about Kohli, Rashid asserted that the incumbent Indian skipper was the ‘King’.

For the unversed, Kohli is popularly known as ‘King Kohli’ among his fans as he has set up a benchmark in the batting arena. The 32-year-old is the fastest batter to reach the 10,000 run landmark in ODIs, breaking Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar’s record.

When asked about Yuvraj, Rashid asserted that the former all-rounder was the ‘King of sixes.’ Yuvraj is remembered among his followers for the six sixes he hit in an over of England bowler Stuart Broad during the T20 World Cup 2007. As a result, India sealed the match and later also went onto win the coveted trophy in its inaugural event.

Reflecting on Dhoni, Rashid stated that ‘One word is not enough for him’. Dhoni is believed to be the best finisher that the game has witnessed to date and acknowledged for floundering the opposition with his tactics. He is also the only captain to bag all the three major ICC trophies- 50-over World Cup 2011, Champions Trophy 2013, T20 World Cup 2007.