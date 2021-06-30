Rashid Khan hilariously trolls David Warner and Kane Williamson on social media

Australian cricketer David Warner is an active social media user and often entertains his fans by sharing interesting photos and videos to keep his admirers engaged. In the recent past, Warner has used the Face swap app to come up with some side-splitting posts.

From his social media activity, it is quite evident that Warner has a special love for the South Indian movie industry. No wonder his Instagram page is flooded with videos of him grooving to Telugu songs and is seen swapping his face with actors either in popular dance numbers or dialogues.

In his latest post, the southpaw shared a fan-made morphed poster of the much-anticipated Telugu movie RRR. Recently, the filmmakers released a poster where lead actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR can be seen enjoying a bike ride.

Morphing the image, a fan page replaced the actors with Warner and his Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) teammate Kane Williamson. Williamson was pretty impressed with the work as he shared the photo and thanked his fans.

“This stuff makes me we have such amazing supporters. Thanks for sending in your pics and videos. So much love. #cricket #fans #cricket #bike @kane_s_w @sunrisers_orange_army,” Warner wrote while sharing the picture.

The interesting snap attracted a lot of remarks as fans flooded the reply section praising Warner for his post. However, one response grabbed all the limelight when another SRH star Rashid Khan left a cheeky comment, saying: “Helmet guys.”

Warner is currently in Australia, spending time with his wife and kids. He was last seen in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, which got postponed in the first week of May due to the bio-bubble breach among different franchises.

The ‘pocket dynamite’ had a dreadful outing in the tournament as he failed to impress fans both by his batting and captaincy as SRH lost one game after another. Afterwards, he was also removed from captaincy and Williamson was given the responsibility to lead the side.

The remaining matches of IPL 2021 will take place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), starting in mid-September.