Rashid Khan names one legendary batter from the past he wanted to bowl to

Afghanistan superstar Rashid Khan is undoubtedly one of the finest discoveries of modern-day cricket. Ever since the leg-spinner has appeared in the international arena, he has made his presence felt through some phenomenal performances.

Rashid brings outstanding variations and consistency in bowling which has helped him dominate and puzzle the best batters of the current era. From the Indian Premier League (IPL) to the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), the 22-year-old features in almost all the top-quality T20 tournaments, recording high-calibre bowling exhibitions.

There is no denying that the leggie has brought Afghanistan Cricket on a global map. He is currently ranked No.2 in ICC T20I bowlers rankings with 719 points. In his glorious career, Rashid has dismissed the likes of Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Steve Smith, Jos Buttler, Chris Gayle, and many other exceptional batters.

Recently, the Nangarhar-born bowler conducted a Question and Answer session on his official Instagram handle, where he answered many interesting questions. For example, Rashid was asked about one batsman from the past he wanted to bowl to.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) mainstay responded to the query and named Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar as one batsman from the past he wanted to bowl to.

Rashid was last spotted on the cricket field when he played in the fourteenth season of IPL. While playing for SRH, the googly specialist managed to pick 10 wickets from 7 matches at an economy rate of 6.14 before the lucrative league was postponed due to the COVID-19 breach among franchisees’ bio bubbles.

Meanwhile, Rashid is in quarantine in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the upcoming second phase of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in Abu Dhabi. The remarkable spinner will ply his trade for Lahore Qalandars.