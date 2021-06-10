Rohit Sharma recalls the time when he forgot his wedding ring in the hotel room

Indian opener Rohit Sharma makes headlines for sending shrills down the spines of opposition bowlers. Apart from his on-field exploits, Rohit has opened up anecdotes from his personal life on many occasions.

A few years ago, Indian skipper Virat Kohli had revealed that his teammate has a habit of forgetting things. Rohit had carelessly left valuable possessions like his passport, watch, mobile tablet etc., in the accommodation place or team bus.

One such incident was narrated by Rohit himself when he forgot his wedding ring in the hotel room. The 34-year-old stated that he was newly married and used to take off his wedding ring before sleeping to wear it back the next morning. However, in a turn of events, Rohit woke up late only to hurriedly catch the bus and forget the prized asset.

“Naya naya married tha yar. I was newly married. Aadat nai thi pehenne ki (I didn’t have a habit of wearing it at all times). Naya naya shaadi hua tha, toh main nikaal ke sota tha. I’ve a very bad habit of getting up late and then rushing towards the airport. I always tell my teammates to give me a call or knock on my door (in the team hotel) before we leave for training or the airport. Uss din aisa nai hua. Main late hogaya aur nikal gaya. (That day, I got very late and left in a hurry),” the Nagpur-born recalled during an interview on Breakfast With Champions.

The vice-captain of the Indian team had a flash of his negligence when he saw speedster Umesh Yadav wearing one in his hand. Rohit immediately contacted off-spinner Harbhajan Singh since the latter knew some employees of the hotel. But to his astonishment, everyone in the team got to know about the episode, and Kohli made big news about it.

“I saw a wedding ring in Umesh Yadav’s hand and immediately realized that I had forgotten mine.Maine Bhajju paa ko side mein liya aur bola ‘Bhajju paa, aapke pehchaan wala banda tha hotel mein usko bolo shayad ring mil jaaye'(I asked Harbhajan to help me with it since he knew a guy at the hotel)….Dheere dheere sabko pata chal gaya. Phir Virat Kohli ne bahut bada news bana diya(Everyone got to know with time and Virat made big news about it),” Rohit concluded.

Rohit married his sports manager Ritika Sajdeh in 2015, and the two got blessed with a baby girl named Samaira in 2018. The Mumbai-cricketer is in England preparing for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand starting from June 18.