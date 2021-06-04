Shikhar Dhawan poses with Shardul Thakur; Kedar Jadhav comes up with an epic response

Indian Test squad featuring the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and others have reached United Kingdom (UK) for the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) final, followed by five-match Test series against England.

Meanwhile, India’s white-ball specialist players are spending quality time in their homes as their next project is still a bit far. The ‘Men in Blue’ are expected to travel Sri Lanka soon for their forthcoming limited-overs fixtures in the Island nation in the month of July.

Recently, Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan took to social media and shared a picture with Shardul Thakur. Dhawan posted the picture to wish Thakur good luck, who is in England with the India squad. The 35-year-old gave a reference to the famous Bollywood movie ‘Sholey’.

“Gabbar and Thakur off screen,” Dhawan captioned his Instagram post.

The post was well-received by fans as they commented in large numbers to show the love for them. However, one reply gained maximum attention, which came from none other than senior cricketer Kedar Jadhav.

“Rare combination,” wrote Jadhav in the comment section.

Dhawan will most likely be part of the second-string side for the limited-overs tour of Sri Lanka. The white-ball matches will begin with three-match ODI series on July 13. Post the ODI leg, both nations will take on each other in the T20I series consisting of three games from July 22.

Dhawan had an extraordinary time in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, where he ended up claiming the orange cap before the season was postponed. The left-handed batter accumulated 380 runs from eight matches at an average of 54.28. The Delhi-lad is also the prime contenders to lead the team in the absence of star players.