Smriti Mandhana spill beans on the messiest player in Indian women’s cricket team

Just like the men’s squad, the Indian women’s team is currently in England, preparing for their battle against England Women. A few days ago, both the teams were involved in a memorable one-off Test, where a relatively inexperienced Indian side gave a tough competition to hosts and managed to pull off a sensational draw.

In the first innings, Opener Smriti Mandhana shined with the bat, playing a crucial knock of 78 runs. Smriti, who is one of the most popular women cricketers in the country, was recently involved in a candid interview with ESPNcricinfo answered some interesting questions.

Smriti was asked about a record she would wish to have by the end of her career. The stylish opening batter referred to the WOlrd Cup wins as her reply.

“Winning the most number of World Cups, hopefully,” Mandhana said.

Smriti has spent quite a few time with players and developed a pretty strong bonding. Some of her close friends in the team are known to be Jemimah Rodrigues, Radha Yadav, Harmanpreet Kaur, and Harleen Deol. In the chat, she was quizzed to name the messiest teammate.

Responding to the interesting question, Smriti named herself along with Harmanpreet. The Mumbaikar further mentioned that she couldn’t take other players’ names as they will get back at her.

“I’d say me. If I take anyone else’s name, people are going to get back at me. But I think Harman and I have a good competition at this. But both of us have gotten better. We have also spoken about keeping our rooms clean,” added Smriti.

Smriti, along with other Indian players, will soon be seen in action in a three-match ODI series against England, starting June 27. She has so far scored 2172 runs from 56 ODI matches. When it comes to the shortest format, Smriti has 1782 runs in 78 games. The left-handed batter has smashed 4 hundreds and 18 half-centuries in the 50-over format, while in the T20Is, she has slammed 12 fifties.