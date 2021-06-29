Tim Southee auctions his WTC final jersey for an eight-year-old girl suffering from cancer

New Zealand pacer Tim Southee took five wickets in the recently concluded World Test Championship (WTC) final against India. The Black Caps won the summit clash by eight wickets.

Southee proved useful for his side, especially during the second innings where he removed Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah. He also had a good match with the bat in New Zealand’s first innings as he scored a crucial 30 runs to help his side reach a respectable total.

Southee is now auctioning the jersey he wore during the marquee event with autographs from the whole New Zealand squad.

The official Black Caps Twitter handle posted an image of the same and revealed that Southee is selling the memorabilia in order to raise funds for an eight-year-old suffering from a rare form of cancer.

The patient – Hollie Beattie – was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer called neuroblastoma in 2018.

Tim Southee is auctioning off one of his match worn playing shirts from the WTC Final to support Hollie Beattie and her ongoing medical treatment needs. You can find the @TradeMe auction here | https://t.co/a57Lcs7I23 Hollie's story | https://t.co/nq7b2ioMU1 pic.twitter.com/GKEpErCWbd — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) June 29, 2021

Southee even took to Instagram to post a snap of the T-shirt and divulged that all the proceeds from the auction would go to the Beattie family.

“Hey guys, I am auctioning off one of my shirts from the @icc World Test Championship Final to support @hopeforhollie. All proceeds from the auction will go to the Beattie family,” Southee captioned his post.

The 32-year-old further added that he empathize with the family and is in awe of their strength and positive attitude.

“My family first learnt about Hollie’s story a couple of years ago through the cricket community and I have always been struck by the Beattie family’s perseverance, strength and positive attitude.Since hearing that Hollie required more treatment, I have been trying to find a way to support in some small way,” he added.

The Whangarei-born urged his fans to contribute to his cause by placing a bid on the jersey.

“I am hopeful that this shirt can help contribute in someway to the Beattie family’s ongoing medical needs as Hollie continues to fight. As a parent my heart goes out to them as they battle on. Any bid big or small is greatly appreciated!” Southee concluded.