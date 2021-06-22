Twitter erupts as South Africa whitewash West Indies in two-match Test series

Posted On / /
Advertisement

  • South Africa defeated West Indies in the 2nd Test to win the series 2-0.

  • Keshav Maharaj became the second South African to take a hat-trick in Test cricket.

Twitter erupts as South Africa whitewash West Indies in two-match Test series
South Africa beat West Indies in the Test series (Image Source: @OfficialCSA)
Advertisement

South Africa defeated West Indies in the second and final Test of the two-match series to register a whitewash over Windies.

Chasing a target of 324 runs at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St Lucia, the hosts were bundled out for 165 runs in their second innings on Day 4.

Left arm-spinner Keshav Maharaj picked up a five-wicket haul, including a remarkable hat-trick that triggered the batting collapse of the West Indies.

Maharaj became the second Proteas bowler to bag a hat-trick in the red-ball format. The 31-year-old first dismissed Kieran Powell and then removed Jason Holder and Joshua Da Silva to accomplish the special milestone.

Opener Powell did show some fightback, but he didn’t get enough support from other batters as he eventually became the victim of Maharaj for a well-made 51 runs off 116 balls.

A handy 40-run stand between Jermaine Blackwood (25) and Kemar Roach (27) only helped to reduce the defeat margin.

Apart from Maharaj, pacer Kagiso Rabada picked up three wickets for 44 runs in 16 overs, including three maidens.

Brief scores:

South Africa 298 (Quinton de Kock 96, Dean Elgar 77; Kyle Mayers 3/28,) & 174 (Rassie van der Dussen 75*; Kemar Roach 4/52) beat West Indies 149 (Jermaine Blackwood 49, Shai Hope 43; Wiaan Mulder 3/1) & 165 (Kieran Powell 51; Keshav Maharaj 5/36) by 158 runs.

Earlier, the visitors had won the first match by an innings and 63 runs at the same venue.

Both teams will now face off in a five-match T20 International series, starting Saturday (June 26). All games shall take place at National Cricket Stadium in St George’s, Grenada.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

TAGS: , , ,

CATEGORY: South Africa, Twitter Reactions

For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.

About the Author:
AKSHAT GAUR
Akshat is just another cricket fan who’s grown up watching the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid. Cricket runs in his veins. Cover drive is his favorite sight, and a ball meeting the middle of the bat is his favorite sound. You can write to him at akshat.gaur@crickettimes.com or aks333.in@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.
Advertisement