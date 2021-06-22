Twitter erupts as South Africa whitewash West Indies in two-match Test series

South Africa defeated West Indies in the second and final Test of the two-match series to register a whitewash over Windies.

Chasing a target of 324 runs at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St Lucia, the hosts were bundled out for 165 runs in their second innings on Day 4.

Left arm-spinner Keshav Maharaj picked up a five-wicket haul, including a remarkable hat-trick that triggered the batting collapse of the West Indies.

Maharaj became the second Proteas bowler to bag a hat-trick in the red-ball format. The 31-year-old first dismissed Kieran Powell and then removed Jason Holder and Joshua Da Silva to accomplish the special milestone.

Opener Powell did show some fightback, but he didn’t get enough support from other batters as he eventually became the victim of Maharaj for a well-made 51 runs off 116 balls.

A handy 40-run stand between Jermaine Blackwood (25) and Kemar Roach (27) only helped to reduce the defeat margin.

Apart from Maharaj, pacer Kagiso Rabada picked up three wickets for 44 runs in 16 overs, including three maidens.

Brief scores:

South Africa 298 (Quinton de Kock 96, Dean Elgar 77; Kyle Mayers 3/28,) & 174 (Rassie van der Dussen 75*; Kemar Roach 4/52) beat West Indies 149 (Jermaine Blackwood 49, Shai Hope 43; Wiaan Mulder 3/1) & 165 (Kieran Powell 51; Keshav Maharaj 5/36) by 158 runs.

Earlier, the visitors had won the first match by an innings and 63 runs at the same venue.

Both teams will now face off in a five-match T20 International series, starting Saturday (June 26). All games shall take place at National Cricket Stadium in St George’s, Grenada.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Ahhh gotta love it 🔥🔥🔥 well done @keshavmaharaj16 on your "Michelle" and a proper test series win for the boys.. @OfficialCSA 🏏 https://t.co/WrNaX0dp2T — JP Duminy (@jpduminy21) June 21, 2021

Always good for new players coming into the setup to experience that winning feeling early doors – Well done @OfficialCSA 🍾🏏 #brickbybrick — Robin John Peterson (@robbie13flair) June 21, 2021

Much needed series win by the Proteas.

👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿 https://t.co/tcTdwOgQ3s — Mpumelelo Mbangwa (@mmbangwa) June 21, 2021

🚨 RESULT | #PROTEAS WIN BY 158 RUNS Keshav Maharaj wraps up the match with a 5-wicket haul to dismiss @windiescricket for 165. The #Proteas wrap up the series 2-0#WIvSA #ThatsOurGame pic.twitter.com/Sni7SYAylz — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) June 21, 2021

QDK has the best interviews 😂 — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) June 21, 2021

Awesome stuff 🏏🇿🇦 What a catch by Wiaan Mulder to give @keshavmaharaj16 a Hat trick #WIvsSA #Proteas — Paul Adams (@PaulAdams39) June 21, 2021

He woke up with a song in his heart this morning. 🎤 🎼 🎶 😅

Way to go Kesh!🔥🔥🔥🤸🏾‍♂️🏏👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽@keshavmaharaj16 #hattrick #WIvSA pic.twitter.com/K1socYnqGR — Sipokazi Sokanyile (@sipokazis86) June 21, 2021

Keshav Maharaj has become the:-

✔️First spinner with a Test hat-trick for South Africa

✔️First spinner with a Test hat-trick against West Indies

✔️First spinner with a Test hat-trick in West Indies#WIvSA — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) June 21, 2021

South Africa players taking hat tricks in Tests Geoff Griffin v Eng Lord's 1960

Keshav Maharaj v WI Gros Islet 2021#WIvSA — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) June 21, 2021

South Africa beat West Indies by 158 runs and won the two-match Test series 2-0. De Kock was the star with the bat and bowling unit consisting of Rabada, Lungi, Nortje, Maharaj, Mulder stand up and made a remarkable away Test series win for South Africa. #WIvSA pic.twitter.com/LPBAnB4QSH — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 21, 2021

The ball that Keshav Maharaj bowled to take South Africa's 2nd Test hat-trick was the 111th potential hat-trick ball bowled by a South African since Geoff Griffin took South Africa's 1st hat-trick v England at Lord's in 1960. — Andrew Samson (@AWSStats) June 21, 2021