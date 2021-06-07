Twitter reactions: Lords Test between England and New Zealand ends in a draw

The first Test between England and New Zealand at Lords Cricket Ground has ended in a draw on Sunday (June 06).

The hosts, while chasing a target of 273, reached 170/3 in 70 overs before the stumps was announced and the match was drawn. The Kiwi bowlers did everything they could do but failed to bundle out the Joe Root-led side in the final innings. Opener Dom Sibley remained unbeaten on 60 as he completed his fifth half-century.

Earlier on the final day, the visitors lost wickets on regular intervals as Ollie Robinson bagged a three-wicket haul. Senior lad Ross Taylor and middle-order batter Henry Nicholls contributed 33 and 23 while wicketkeeper-batsman BJ Watling scored 15 as Kane Williamson declared the innings at 169/6.

New Zealand debutant Devon Conway, who scored a sensational double century in the first innings, was named ‘Player of the Match’. The South African-born left-handed batsman gave credit to his skipper Williamson for winning the toss and electing to bat first.

“Never imagined standing in this position after my Test debut—credit to Williamson for winning the toss and batting first. The surface was slightly on the slower side and deteriorated throughout. The way we played today was great. The pitch was a good Test match wicket, good for batters and with something in it for the bowlers as well. I have had my sessions with Kane earlier as well. Had I made it at a younger age, I wouldn’t have played as I did now,” said Conway during the post-match presentation.

Brief scores: New Zealand 378 & 169/6 (Tom Latham 36, Ross Taylor 33; Ollie Robinson 3/26) drew with England 275 & 170/3 (Rory Burns 25, Dom Sibley 60*, Joe Root 40; Tim Southee 1/37, Neil Wagner 2/27).

Here is how Twitter reacted:

If you won't even try to chase a target of 3.6 an over at home with no WTC points at stake, when will you ever try? Not a good advert for test cricket😴 #EngvNZ@ECB_cricket pic.twitter.com/K4qzAhoe7L — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) June 6, 2021

No World Test championship points on offer for this series … A young batting line up with all in front of them … surely the energy should be to be more pro active to try and chase this total … !!!! #ENGvNZ — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 6, 2021

Disappointed at the negative approach from England y’day as they never even contemplated chasing down a very getable total. A huge opportunity missed on how to chase on the 5th day, plus exciting for spectators, viewers & test cricket ! @robkey612 @nassercricket @MichaelVaughan — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) June 7, 2021

Our first Test of the summer ends in a draw 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇳🇿 Great to be back @HomeofCricket in front of fans 👏 The series will be decided at Edgbaston next week 🏏 Scorecard/Videos: https://t.co/jiwsTVFo3V#ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/UTugLNxI7S — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 6, 2021

First Test between New Zealand vs England ends in a draw, stars of the Test has been Conway, Rory Burns, Tim Southee and Ollie Robinson. Second & final Test match of the series starts on June 10th at Edgbaston. #ENGvNZ — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 6, 2021

We have a draw at the @HomeOfCricket. Sibley 60* and Pope 20* finish with England 170/3. Next up @Edgbaston starting on Thursday! Scorecard | https://t.co/4Q5VH4Ha8e #ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/Ml5dTAjpzV — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) June 6, 2021

Devon Conway is named player of the match 👏#ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/zCkoSUyUAP — The Cricketer (@TheCricketerMag) June 6, 2021

Cricket Twitter would have you believe that Dom Sibley should start playing like Rishabh Pant. — Adam Sutherland (@ADSutherland_) June 6, 2021