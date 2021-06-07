Twitter reactions: Lords Test between England and New Zealand ends in a draw

  • The first Test between England and New Zealand ended in a draw.

  • Devon Conway was named 'Player of the Match' for his incredible double ton.

ENG vs NZ first Test ends in a draw (Image Source: Twitter)
The first Test between England and New Zealand at Lords Cricket Ground has ended in a draw on Sunday (June 06).

The hosts, while chasing a target of 273, reached 170/3 in 70 overs before the stumps was announced and the match was drawn. The Kiwi bowlers did everything they could do but failed to bundle out the Joe Root-led side in the final innings. Opener Dom Sibley remained unbeaten on 60 as he completed his fifth half-century.

Earlier on the final day, the visitors lost wickets on regular intervals as Ollie Robinson bagged a three-wicket haul. Senior lad Ross Taylor and middle-order batter Henry Nicholls contributed 33 and 23 while wicketkeeper-batsman BJ Watling scored 15 as Kane Williamson declared the innings at 169/6.

New Zealand debutant Devon Conway, who scored a sensational double century in the first innings, was named ‘Player of the Match’. The South African-born left-handed batsman gave credit to his skipper Williamson for winning the toss and electing to bat first.

“Never imagined standing in this position after my Test debut—credit to Williamson for winning the toss and batting first. The surface was slightly on the slower side and deteriorated throughout. The way we played today was great. The pitch was a good Test match wicket, good for batters and with something in it for the bowlers as well. I have had my sessions with Kane earlier as well. Had I made it at a younger age, I wouldn’t have played as I did now,” said Conway during the post-match presentation.

Brief scores: New Zealand 378 & 169/6 (Tom Latham 36, Ross Taylor 33; Ollie Robinson 3/26) drew with England 275 & 170/3 (Rory Burns 25, Dom Sibley 60*, Joe Root 40; Tim Southee 1/37, Neil Wagner 2/27).

Here is how Twitter reacted:

