VIDEO: ICC shares Virat Kohli’s numerous expressions during the WTC final against New Zealand

Indian skipper Virat Kohli is known for his confidence and charm on the field. Kohli celebrates his bowlers’ exploits aggressively and backs his batsmen when they play brilliant knocks.

He has multiple shades and is often seen smiling, sledging or even roaring like a lion. The 32-year-old doesn’t shy from expressing his emotions.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) recently uploaded a video of the star batsman where he was seen going through multiple emotions during the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand.

Earlier, in an ICC snippet, Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara had compared a red-ball game to a rollercoaster ride which has a mix of sensations attached to it.

Kohli had his own bag of sentiments whilst playing the summit clash, and cricket’s apex body compiled a tape out of them.

In the video, Kohli can be seen clapping, dancing, running with aplomb at the fall of wickets, cheering others, having funny moments, looking tense while walking back to the pavilion, and celebrating with India’s veteran pacer Mohammed Shami.

“The many faces of Virat Kohli! Which one will we have at the end of play today?,” the ICC captioned the post.

Here is the video:-

🤣 😍 😀 🙄 🙃 😠 The many faces of Virat Kohli! Which one will we have at the end of play today? 👀#WTC21 Final | #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/Y0USGOFuhg — ICC (@ICC) June 23, 2021

Meanwhile, India suffered a setback as New Zealand trumped them in the marquee event at Southampton. With this, the Kiwis clinched the maiden WTC title and retained the top spot in the ICC Test Rankings, whereas India occupied the second position after the two and a half years WTC cycle.

While Kane Williamson & Co. would be repatriating back to their country, India would wait in the United Kingdom (UK) to play a five-match Test series against the hosts starting from August 4.