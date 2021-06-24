WATCH: New Zealand celebrate after winning the WTC final against India

New Zealand upended India to become the maiden winners of the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) on Wednesday. The International Cricket Council (ICC) had introduced the WTC cycle two years back that started with the Ashes 2019.

All the Test-playing nations clashed against each other, and the top two teams in the ICC Test Rankings qualified for the WTC final that was held at Southampton.

The chances of a decisive result from the summit clash were reduced significantly when rain marred the first and fourth day. The cricket’s governing body had kept three reserved sessions to compensate for the loss of any significant playing time.

The Kiwis performed to the top of their bent and restricted Virat Kohli & Co. to 170/10 in India’s second innings, which gave them a target of 139 to win.

This turned the course of the encounter and it gave the final result. At one stage, Black Caps were 44/2, but skipper Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor built an unflappable partnership and took their side over the finish line.

The ICC posted a video of the New Zealand cricketers celebrating the glorious victory.

In the video, the New Zealand players could be seen overjoyed to experience the moment of winning a finale. Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Latham jumped in exaltation when Taylor punched a boundary off Mohammed Shami to complete the chase.

The Blackcaps warriors then shook hands and patted each other’s back for toiling so hard, following which the entire side went downstairs to meet their bulwarks – Williamson and Taylor – who did the rescue work when needed.

They shook hands and formally hugged each other. The roster could be seen ecstatic, with Williamson holding the mace in his hand while the remaining players use their triumphant gestures in the final frame.

“The @BLACKCAPS dressing room the moment Ross Taylor hit the winning runs in the #WTC21 Final,” the ICC captioned the snippet.

Here is the video:-